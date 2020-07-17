El Paso Electric warning customers about new scam

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Electric company is warning its customers about scam calls that have increased over the last several days.

EPE officials said the company has received multiple reports from customers about scam calls where the caller masks the phone number to make it appear as if it originated by EPE.

According to EPE, the scammers are impersonating EPE representatives and attempt to schedule a meter replacement. The scammer then demands immediate payment to avoid service disconnections.

Officials also said that the scammers are falsely claiming that customers have experienced power outages due to a need for a new meter and should purchase a prepaid debit card at a store closest to them and then provide the information by calling back the number provided by the scammer.

In most cases, scammers are reportedly threatening and demanding in their approach pushing customers to call back within 30 minutes or their service will be disconnected.

Officials said the phone number scammers are using replicate an EPE phone number making it challenging to decipher the legitimacy of the call.

Customers are advised to stay vigilant by following these tips:

• Always be suspicious of any call asking for payment, especially if they require payment with a prepaid debit card. EPE has various payment methods through authorized payment options, and none of them include prepaid debit cards.

• EPE will never direct customers to an exclusive location to handle the payment.

• If there are any questions regarding the authenticity of the caller claiming to represent EPE, report the issue at (915) 543-5970, (575) 526-5555, or call toll free at (800) 592-1634. Scams can also be reported online at www.epelectric.com/reportscams

• Do not offer any confidential information unless the customer initiated the contact with EPE customer service at one of the above numbers.

• Be aware that the following pieces of information are considered personal or should never be volunteered unless you are certain you are speaking to an EPE representative:

-EPE Account Number

-EPE Monthly Electric Bill

-Last Four Digits of your Social Security Number

If you have any doubt about the authenticity of a caller, hang up and call EPE directly at any of the numbers below:

• TEXAS: (915) 543-5970

• NEW MEXICO: (575) 526-5555

For a complete list of EPE authorized payment options or for financial assistance you can visit: www.epelectric.com.