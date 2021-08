EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At the request of the City Council, El Paso Electric will host several community meetings to discuss the utility’s proposed rate increase.

The next meeting will be virtual at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the following link: bit.ly/380V6fJ

Community members can also call in by phone by dialing 915-213-4096 and entering the conference ID: 488 476 307 #.