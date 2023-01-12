EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Dec. 1, 2022, El Paso Electric filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to expand its Texas Community Solar Program by building a 10-megawatt (MW) solar facility in San Elizario, Texas.

The new solar facility will add to EPE’s existing, fully subscribed, Texas Community Solar Program and offer a discounted rate for customers who qualify. If approved, the 10MW expansion will bring the program’s total capacity to 15 MW of community solar energy.

Since May 2017, the program has been EPE’s first voluntary green energy option for roughly 2,200 Texas customers. This project will mark the third expansion of EPE’s Community Solar program and will include the first income-qualified discounted solar rate. The solar facility is expected to begin generating solar power in 2024 and will power approximately an additional 5,000 homes or small businesses.