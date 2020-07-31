El Paso Electric Texas customers to receive $21 million of bill credits

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
el paso electric

COURTESY IMAGE The El Paso Electric logo mmurphy@abqjournal.com Tue Apr 23 10:32:59 -0600 2013 1366734779 FILENAME: 151311.jpg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) announced that starting with the August billing cycle its Texas customers will begin to receive a rate credit on their electric bills.

The $21 million of credits will be issued over 3 years, officials said.

“This bill credit is one of many benefits created for EPE and its customers as part of the IIF transaction. As a long-term investor in utility companies, IIF is aligned with EPE and its mission,” said Eddie Gutierrez, Vice President of Customer and Community Engagement.

The typical EPE Texas residential service customer, using an average of 630 kilowatt-hours of energy per month, will see an average monthly bill decrease of $0.88, or 1.13%, for the next 36 months, EPE officials said.

Pending regulatory approval, New Mexico customers will receive $8.7 million of bill credits over three years, according to El Paso Electric.

The typical EPE New Mexico residential service customer using an average of 674 kilowatt-hours of energy per month will see an average monthly bill decrease of $1.37, or 1.76%, for the next 36 months.

Regulatory approval is expected to occur this August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office holds news conference to discuss arrest of former detective

Garrett Foster shooting update

Downtown Austin shooting 7/25/2020 from 2 angles

Austin Police briefing about the deadly shooting at a downtown Austin protest Saturday

Downtown Austin Shooting 7/25/2020, 2 angles with daylight comparison.

Lou Henson dies at age 88

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link