El Paso Electric tells customers to ignore scammers text message

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ignore it, delete it and above all, do not engage.

That’s the advice El Paso Electric is giving to customers when it comes to a text message scam that says rates are increasing by 8.7 percent.

The utility sent out the warning in a tweet Monday night.

#ScamAlert: If you have received the following *text* message or know someone who has, please ignore it, delete it, and do NOT engage with it as it is a #Scam. #EPElectric wants you to know that this message is completely false and is only meant to take advantage of you. pic.twitter.com/naydUjA4Yd — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) January 14, 2020

“If you have received the following text message or know someone who has, please ignore it, delete it, and do NOT engage with it as it is a #Scam,” El Paso Electric wrote.

