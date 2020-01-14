El Paso Electric tells customers to ignore scammers text message

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ignore it, delete it and above all, do not engage.
That’s the advice El Paso Electric is giving to customers when it comes to a text message scam that says rates are increasing by 8.7 percent.
The utility sent out the warning in a tweet Monday night.
“If you have received the following text message or know someone who has, please ignore it, delete it, and do NOT engage with it as it is a #Scam,” El Paso Electric wrote.
More scams
U.S. Army warns of draft scams
El Paso Police dealing with various phone scams
Scam calls using 915 area code continue to target El Pasoans