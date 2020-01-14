Breaking News
Semi-truck slams into pillar under construction, bursts into flames

El Paso Electric tells customers to ignore scammers text message

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ignore it, delete it and above all, do not engage.

That’s the advice El Paso Electric is giving to customers when it comes to a text message scam that says rates are increasing by 8.7 percent.

The utility sent out the warning in a tweet Monday night.

“If you have received the following text message or know someone who has, please ignore it, delete it, and do NOT engage with it as it is a #Scam,” El Paso Electric wrote.

More scams

U.S. Army warns of draft scams

El Paso Police dealing with various phone scams

Scam calls using 915 area code continue to target El Pasoans

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link