EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric (EPE) says smart meter installations will begin on Monday, May 15 and will provide customers with access to more information on their energy usage.

“Smart meters empower customers to better understand and manage their energy use so they can save money, lower their carbon footprint and participate in future programs that support the demand of our customers better,” said Kelly Tomblin, EPE President and CEO.

EPE says customers do not need to be home at the time of the meter installation but should make sure there is “adequate clearance around their current meter.” The installation will take around 15 minutes or less and the power will be turned off during the process to ensure the safety of installers, according to EPE.

The installation schedule is available on El Paso Electric’s website or can be accessed by clicking here: Smart Meters (epelectric.com).

Customers can also enter their zip code to find out when their meter will be installed and will also receive postcards in the mail 60 days prior to their scheduled installation, according to EPE.

For more information on the installation process, click here: Smart Meters (epelectric.com).

“El Paso Electric is a regional energy provider that is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution service to power approximately 460,000 customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. Its service territory extends from Hatch, New Mexico to Van Horn, Texas.” El Paso Electric

