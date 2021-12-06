El Paso Electric: Scam calls on the rise

Scammers threatening to disconnect service for non-payment, pre-payment of new meters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to officials from El Paso Electric (EPE), customers have been reaching out to them regarding scammers and threats of disconnection or to set up service.

“Over the last several days, El Paso Electric (EPE) has received calls from EPE customers reporting that scammers are threatening to disconnect their electric service for non-payment or to pre-pay a new meter,” EPE officials shared.

“As these scams become more sophisticated, customers should hang up and call an El Paso Electric phone number to report the call or inquire about the status of their account. EPE will never ask customers for payment over the phone or in person.”

Officials add that scammers have the technology to ‘mask a call,’ making it appear the call was originated by EPE.

For customers that may doubt about the authenticity of a caller, they’re advised to hang up and call EPE directly.

Customers are advised to stay vigilant by following these tips:

Always be suspicious of any call asking for payment, especially if they require payment with a prepaid debit card. EPE has various payment methods through authorized payment options, and none of them include prepaid debit cards.

EPE will never direct customers to an exclusive location to handle payment.

If there are any questions regarding the authenticity of the caller claiming to represent EPE, report the issue at (915) 543-5970 in Texas, (575) 526-5555 in New Mexico or call toll free at (800) 592-1634. Scams can also be reported online.

Do not offer any confidential information unless the customer initiated the contact with EPE customer service at one of the above numbers.

Be aware that the following pieces of information are considered personal and should never be volunteered unless you are certain you are speaking to an EPE representative: EPE Account Number EPE Monthly Electric Bill Last Four Digits of your Social Security Number



For a complete list of EPE authorized payment options or for financial assistance, please visit: www.epelectric.com.

