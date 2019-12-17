El Paso Electric sale agreement approved by City Council after two days of talks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Council has lit the path the $4.3 billion El Paso Electric sale.

Council on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement for the pending sale by a 5-4 vote, with Mayor Dee Margo casting the tie-breaking vote.

Council started off Tuesday’s meeting returning back to the executive session from Monday’s work session. Between both days, City Council discussed the proposed El Paso Electric (EPE) sale to IIF, the investment group tied to JP Morgan, for about 12 hours.

During its regular meeting, dozens of community members spoke during public comment over the matter.

Residents also spoke on behalf of the City’s proposal to obtain cost estimates on a feasibility study for the municipalization of EPE.

As KTSM has reported, constituents have been asking the City to conduct a feasibility study which is an in-depth analysis of the proposal.

After back and forth discussions, Council unanimously voted to approve looking into feasibility study costs, however, there was no timeline determined.

Council retired back into Monday’s executive session and postponed Tuesday’s regular meeting to reconvene Wednesday at 8 a.m.