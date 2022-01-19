El Paso Electric receives $25k in grants for installation of electric vehicle charging stations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) awarded El Paso Electric (EPE) with two $12,500 grants for the installation of 10 public, Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

EPE says the grants were made possible by the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) at TCEQ.

These charging stations will be installed in a variety of optimal, high-traffic locations throughout the central areas of El Paso, Texas and are expected to be available later this year, according to officials.

“The electrification of transportation is a key initiative at EPE, and this grant propels our commitment to drive economic growth and vibrancy in our region,” said EPE Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability Jessica Christianson. “We are optimistic that adding more charging infrastructure in our community will help support the adoption of EVs which can offer cost savings to drivers and environmental benefits to our region. EPE will continue to seek out opportunities to provide our customers with energy solutions for electrification.”

Utility officials add that level 2 station provides from 10 to 20 miles of range per hour of charging which is 5-7 times faster for all-electric vehicles than level 1 charger (using traditional 120-volt outlet).

For more information at EVs, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.