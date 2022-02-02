EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Electric says power plants around the city can handle negative ten-degree weather.

EPE says insulation has been added and retrofitting has been done at El Paso Power Plants ahead of this year’s cold weather.

“Right now we’re designed to minus ten degrees right but the challenge is if it’s a prolonged extreme weather even similar to what we saw in Central and Eastern Texas last year where it was seven, eight days of below zero degrees that’s where the unforeseen situations come in. David Rodriguez the Senior Director of Power Generation at El Paso Electric.

However, EPE says while some units did trip during the cold weather last year, El Paso didn’t experience major power outages like parts of Central and East Texas.

“The duration and the extremity of the temperatures that they saw on their side of the grid were significantly more severe than what we saw here. So, we did learn lessons as far as now we are better prepared in case there are variables outside of our surface territory that we’re able to count on our local generation with our dual-fuel capabilities,” said Rodriguez.

One of the problems last year, according to Rodriguez, was a lack of natural gas to power generators. He says this year El Paso Electric now has a generator that can be used in case of an emergency or system-wide outage that runs off diesel fuel.

“The worst thing that could happen is we go black which means we have absolutely no power across our surface territory. What we’ve done we’ve actually just recently commissioned a black star generator so now we’re able to come back into the grid with absolutely no power on the grid. So that’s an independently generated power source with diesel power generation,” said Rodriguez.

The generator became operational in December of 2021, EPE says it adds fuel diversity.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.