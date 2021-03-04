El Paso Electric partners with dealership to offer discount on electric vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric is partnering with General Motors to offer discounts on electric vehicles. The utility said the GoEV Savings Program can help provide thousands of dollars in discounts on the 2020 and 2021 Chevrolet Bolt.

EPE’s GoEV Savings Program has also been partners with Nissan North America to offer discounts on the Nissan Leaf sold at Casa Nissan. Customers can also get discounts when purchasing the Chevy Bolt sold at Rudolph Chevrolet.

With the new EPE and GM partnership, customers can get a discount of $12,500 off the suggested retail price on all 2020 and 2021 Chevy Bolts. The discount is only available until March 31.

“This is an opportunity that can’t be missed and we applaud GM in its efforts of charging towards change to a greener, cleaner future,” said EPE CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. “Our shared commitment to work towards transportation electrification really shows how much we care about the important role we all play in leaving our environment in better shape than when we received it.”

If you are an EPE customer and want to take advantage of the discount, you will need to show a copy of your EPE bill, a photo ID and the official flyer announcing the discount, which can be found at www.epelectric.com/goevsavingsprogram.