EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric is offering payment assistance to residents who live in New Mexico.

Customers who have past due balances on their electric bill can contact El Paso Electric at http://epelectric.com or call 1-800-592-1634.

If you are also a renter, the @DACinformation ERAP may be the answer for you! For more information, visit https://t.co/8bDBD3F9wt or call (575) 525-5898.



Disconnections for nonpayment’s will begin as early as Monday, August 18. Don’t delay, call today! — El Paso Electric (@ElPasoElectric) July 29, 2021

Renters can also get assistance. El Paso Electric suggests renters visit http://donaanacounty.org/ERAP or call (575) 525-5898.