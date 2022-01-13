El Paso Electric names Omar Gallegos new VP of Transmission and Distribution

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) names 13-year Company veteran, Omar Gallegos, as the next vice president of transmission and distribution.

Omar Gallegos was born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, moved to El Paso at an early age where he later graduated from Austin High School.

He earned his graduate certificate in Public Utility Regulation and Economics from New Mexico State University, and his Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas El Paso.

In his new role, officials say that Gallegos will oversee EPE’s transmission and distribution operations that provide the energy needs for the Company’s 450,000 customers across its 10,000 square-mile service region. Prior to EPE, Omar was the supervisor of product engineering and program management at Delphi Automotive Systems.

When he joined EPE in 2009 as a real-time scheduler with the Company’s System Operations Team, Gallengos earned his North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) System Operator Certification. Over the years, Omar has held positions from project manager with Corporate Development, manager of asset management services, to most recently as director of resource planning and management.

The evolution of the energy industry makes it imperative to have a team that is qualified, experienced, and passionate about serving our customers in the most reliable and responsible way possible. Omar embodies the pride and honor we all have in serving our region. His experience and vision are in stride with our mission to transform the energy landscape as he innately understands the leadership role we have in contributing to a just, sustainable, and healthy future for our community. EPE President and CEO,

Kelly A. Tomblin

EPE states that Gallegos was previously director of resource planning and management which was responsible, according to EPE officials, for the Company’s generation resource planning and management to reliably and efficiently meet customers’ energy needs.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.