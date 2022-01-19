El Paso Electric names new Director of Customer Care

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Heimer will join El Paso Electric (EPE) as the new director of

Customer Care, utility officials announced Wednesday.

According to officials, in his new role, Heimer will oversee customer service operations including the call

center, walk-in offices, and customer financial processing.

According to EPE, Heimer joins with over 20 years of customer service experience. Most recently Robert was the interim director of customer service at Austin Energy in Austin, Texas, and before then was with CPS Energy in San Antonio, Texas.

In the combined 12 years at both utilities, Heimer oversaw customer service operations including the call center, quality management, walk-in offices, and financial processing. At Austin Energy, he also managed several strategic initiatives that were integral to improving J.D. Power scores in customer service and billing.

Heimer was born and raised in El Paso, Texas and is a graduate from Hanks High School. Robert is a

certified Project Manager Professional (PMP), received his Bachelor of Science in Technical Management

from DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is currently enrolled at West Texas A&M University to receive a Master’s in Business Administration.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.