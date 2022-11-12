EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023.

Courtesy of EPE

Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld Dr.:

Golden Gate Rd. to Vista del Sol Dr.

Vista del Sol Dr. to Pellicano Dr.

Pellicano Dr. to Rojas Dr.

Rojas Dr. to Zaragoza Rd.

Zaragoza Rd.- George Dieter Dr.- Esther Lama Dr.

Montwood Dr. to Saul Kleinfeld Dr.

The work will consist of day and night activities Sunday through Friday:

The power line preparation will begin each day at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The night work activities (new pole installations) are to start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m.

The EPPD will assist with the road closures and allow access to those who live or work in or near the area. El Paso Electric encourages all commuters to be aware of construction zones in the area and safely follow all temporary traffic control.