EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Electric confirms one of their employees was injured while performing meter work along Scenic Drive Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Scenic Drive near Robinson Avenue when the Meter Technician was shocked.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are considered non-life-threatening. El Paso Electric tells KTSM he was released from the hospital shortly before 6 p.m.