El Paso Electric customers to see lower bills throughout the summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just in time for summer, El Paso Electric customers can enjoy lower electricity bills for the next few months.

According to a news release, the company’s request for a temporary fuel refund over a four-month period has been approved.

Residential customers can expect to see a monthly savings ranging from $4.57 to $5.43 from June through September.

Officials say large commercial customers will also receive a one-time credit this month.

“As temperatures will only continue to rise and energy usage typically increases, the proposed temporary fuel refund is timely for our Texas customers,” said Eddie Gutierrez, Vice President of Strategic Communications, Customer and Community Engagement. “While this refund can help manage monthly summer electric bills, customers should continue to be mindful of their energy usage during the summer season.”

El Paso Electric recommends following these tips to be energy efficient this summer: