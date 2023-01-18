EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month.
According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas a 62.5% decrease to the fuel charge that will result in a significant reduction for Texas customers.
“We are pleased to be able to pass through this significant reduction in costs to our customers because we are committed to providing affordable and reliable energy, and this proposed reduction is a step towards that goal. Along with this customer refund, we always encourage customers to be aware of their energy usage and take advantage of our energy-saving programs like Time-of-Day rates, energy efficiency incentives, and budget billing.”David Hawkins, Vice President of System Operations and Resource Strategy.