El Paso Electric crews working to restore power to over 2,000 West Side customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric says crews are working to restore power to over 2,000 West Side homes on Saturday morning.

A power outage map indicates 2,655 customers with El Paso Electric are experiencing outages off of Belvidere Street. Another 400 customers appear to be without power off of Montoya street in the Upper Valley.

“Cause is under investigation but possibly storm related,” the electric company tweeted. “No estimated time of restoration but crews will work till all customers’ power is restored.”