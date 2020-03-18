El Paso Electric and Water suspending disconnections until further notice

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso utilities will be suspending disconnections until further notice as the city partially shuts down due to COVID-19 fears.

El Paso Electric and El Paso Water made the announcements on Monday and Tuesday, the same day City Council passed a citywide ordinance shutting down bars and placing restrictions on restaurants.

El Paso Water said it will reassess the suspensions in 60 days.

“We understand that access to water is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said John Balliew, EPWater President and CEO. “One of the most important safeguards to prevent the spread of virus is handwashing, and this step will help our customers keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.”

El Paso Electric said in a tweet that they are ready to support the region’s needs.

Customers will still be responsible for the full bill amount until payments are made.

