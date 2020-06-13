El Paso Election Officials worry COVID-19 will bring a low voter turn out for the Texas primaries

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– While multiple states throughout the country have taken to mail in voting for the primary elections to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, many El Pasoans will not be given that same opportunity.

According to El Paso County Election officials, in order to qualify for the vote by mail you must apply and fall under the qualifications of being 65 years or older, have a disability or illness or be confined in jail.

That leaves a large part of our voters with voting at the polls as their only option.

Although Election Officials say they are following CDC guidelines at their voting locations they are expecting a small voter turnout.

“We also will be providing some disposable stylists, basically a large q-tip so they arent’ having to touch the machines, we have sanitizers, we have the wipes, our poll workers will be wearing masks as well as face shields,” said Election official Lisa Wise.

While officials believe that the voter turnout will be lower, others think in the wake of the recent protests, many will hit the polls.

“This moment is different at the very least there is an awaking right now in this moment that we’ve seen in El Paso and across the country, and so I think that its incumbent in our organizations in El Paso and across Texas across the country to make sure that that energy carries through and make sure that void is filled,” said J.J. Martinez, president of El Paso Young Democrats.

The last day to register to vote for July’s election is Monday June 15th.