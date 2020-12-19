El Paso educators push for teachers to be next to receive COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered to critical healthcare workers across the country, local educators hope they can soon be included in that group. Ysleta ISD is petitioning to the State to help make it possible.

While most teachers in El Paso spent the Fall semester teaching mostly or completely online from their homes, Jasmine Estrada, a Riverside High School teacher, told KTSM she would feel more comfortable going back to the classroom if she could take the vaccine.

“If that’s something that I could do to keep my students safe then I’m going to do it,” Estrada said.

Local school districts are following the return to school plan implemented by the TEA and Region 19 where returning to the classroom depends on El Paso’s hospitalization rate. As the number declines in El Paso, it could be possible for teachers and students to return for in-person instruction in January.

“I definitely think that our teachers should be amongst those frontline workers now that our healthcare professionals have been served by the vaccine,” Estrada said. “I also hope a lot of teachers take advantage of it if it does become available to us, that they follow the science.”

YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre said the district is petitioning to the state along with some schools from the Texas Urban Council of Superintendents to have teachers and other personnel considered high priority in the next phase of the rollout plan.

“I think it’s being taken very seriously at the state level and its being considered very seriously and I am optimistic they will ultimately make that decision,” De La Torre said.

Currently we are in Phase 1 of the vaccine distribution plan:

Phase 1: The state anticipates a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine. Initial efforts will be made to immunize: Critical Healthcare and other critical personnel Nursing Homes and Assisted Living residents and personnel Other essential workers

Phase 2: There will be a larger number of vaccine doses available. The focus will be to continue vaccinating those critical populations who were not vaccinated during phase one and additional at high- risk groups and critical infrastructure workers.

Phase 3: The state anticipates a sufficient supply of vaccine doses available to all members of the population who wish to vaccinate.

“We shouldn’t anticipate having access to the vaccine until probably late in the Spring so we’re thinking March best case scenario, could be as late as May,” De La Torre said.

But El Paso Public Health Department director Angela Mora said now with the Moderna vaccine, it can possibly speed up the process.

“If there is a lot of production of the vaccines then the [priority] groups are going to expand, then probably they will come into the first group but if they advocate at the state level then it is possible that the federal government will give the state flexibility to include other groups,” Mora said.

Mora added school nurses are actually eligible to receive the vaccine right now because they are healthcare workers in the first phase group.

De La Torre said as far as teachers wanting the vaccine, it’s split between personnel who are anxiously awaiting the availability, while some said they want to wait before getting it. The superintendent said it would not be mandatory for teachers and staff to receive one in order to work.

El Paso Independent School District officials said they also asked the state to consider teachers as part of their vaccination rollout and Socorro ISD did not respond to KTSM’s inquiry by the time of this writing.