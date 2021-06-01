El Paso driver arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated at 132 mph

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of driving while intoxicated at 132 miles per hour over the weekend.

According to police, it happened at I-10 West and Lee Trevino early Saturday morning.



The driver, 45-year-old Omar Murillo, was stopped and arrested by an officer with the Department’s DWI Task Force.



Murillo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under $2,000 bond.

