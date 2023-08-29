EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) announced recently the Board of Directors has approved grants for improvements to the building located at 320 Texas Ave. located in Downtown El Paso, according to the management district.

The management district says the decision reflects its commitment in revitalizing the downtown area.

The owner of the property, Oro Investments LLC, applied for facade, signature signage and lighting grants as part of the DMD’s grant programs, according to the management district.

The grants will support improvements to the “building’s facade, add lighting and restore its signature signage, contributing to the overall aesthetic and vibrancy of Downtown El Paso,” said the management district.

The maximum approved grant for the facade improvements is $22,828.78. The signature signage and lighting grant has been approved for a maximum grant of $23,132.50, bringing the total grant to $45,961.28, according to the management district.

“The property owner is required to match each grant dollar with an equal private investment.” said the management district.

The DMD says it’s also introducing a range of grant programs designed to complement private investments in various improvement projects.

“These programs cover facade enhancements, signature signage and lighting, murals, as well as pedestrian corridor improvements.” said the management district.

For further details about the El Paso DMD Downtown Improvement Grants, contact the Office and Project Coordinator, Teresa Mais at TMais@elpasodmd.org.