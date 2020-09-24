El Paso dog competing to be America’s Favorite Pet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local dog is hoping to be featured in a national magazine that’s all about dogs.

Duke the schnauzer is competing in America’s Favorite Pet competition. If Duke wins, he’ll be featured in Dogster magazine.

Duke is currently in third place, and in order to move on to the next round of the competition, he needs to finish first place in this phase.

El Pasoans can help Duke get to the top by voting for him. Voting is free every 24 hours and for those who wish to donate money for votes, proceeds will go toward the PAWS Foundation. You can vote by clicking here.

The phase is set to end at 9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 24).

If Duke wins the contest, his owner said they will help a schnauzer dog rescue in Peru and another dog rescue in Mexico. The owner will also make a donation to a local charity.

For those who would like to follow Duke’s story, the pup is on Instagram and Tik Tok as @pawsitiveduke.