El Paso doctor shares own experience with COVID-19 vaccine and its side effects

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – As health care workers are being vaccinated across El Paso, one El Paso doctor tells KTSM 9 News she did have some side effects after receiving the vaccine.

Dr. Christina Paz, Family Nurse Practitioner and CEO for Centro San Vicente, received her first dose of the vaccine in late December.

“Maybe a couple of hours into receiving the vaccine I did have a bit of a headache that Tylenol did wonders for, and I did have some issues with fatigue but those were my only side effects,” said Paz.

Paz tells KTSM 9 News from what she’s heard from both nurses and patients after being vaccinated at Centro San Vicente is that those who have had COVID in the past have different side effects from the vaccine than people who have not had the virus.

“For those who have not had COVID, the only symptoms they are appearing to have is soreness at the injection site and sometimes some mild fatigue,” said Paz.

Adding that people who get vaccinated and have had COVID are seeing their COVID symptoms come back, but only for a short period of time.

“Some are complaining of body aches, fatigue, headache, and fever but it doesn’t seem to be lasting any more than 24 hours,” said Paz.

Paz says some employees at Centro San Vicente have opted out of getting the vaccine.

“We have some individuals that are opting out and that’s perfectly fine, that’s there choice,” said Paz.

However, she encourages everyone in the community to get vaccinated when given the opportunity.

If you do choose to get the vaccine, Paz recommends not taking Tylenol or Ibuprofen prior to getting the shot but says it can help with side effects if taken after.

