El Paso DMV regional service center will reopen on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles regional service center in El Paso will reopen on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the center will be abiding by the new health and safety procedures in place, including 25% capacity.

The regional service center in El Paso is located at 1227 Lee Trevino, Suite 100.

“Texans deserve a safe and convenient option to get the services they need,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “The health and safety of our customers, employees and communities were the foundation of this plan to reopen.”

Other centers will be opening across the state.

New safety procedures include:

All in-person services are available by same-day or next-day appointment only.

Offices will be limited to 25% of total capacity.

Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute increments, with the first appointment at 8 a.m. and the last appointment at 4:30 p.m.

Customer seating will be limited. Customers are encouraged to wait outside or in their vehicle until their designated appointment time.

Only one person is allowed in the office per appointment unless a caregiver is needed.

Social distancing and hygiene practices will be observed.

Service counters will have Plexiglas safety barriers.

Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place.

Water fountains will not be available.

To schedule a same-day or next-day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.gov/appointment.

Service centers allow residents to do the following:

Replacement titles.

Bonded title notices of determination.

Title histories.

Temporary permits.

Assigned/reassigned numbers.

Registration refund authorizations.

Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.

International Registration Plan (IRP) transactions, NAFTA permits, or transactions from motor vehicle dealers and title service companies/runners will only be accepted by drop-off, phone, mail, email, fax, and online.

The Texas DMV emphasized that vehicle title and registration is handled by the county tax office, not the DMV regional service center. Drivers licenses and ID cards are issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety and not the DMV.

“The temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements remains in effect. TxDMV will provide a notification when normal services have resumed, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions,” the DMV news release said.