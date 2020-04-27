El Paso District Attorney will seek new capital murder charge against Walmart shooting suspect

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office will seek a new capital murder charge against the Walmart shooting suspect after one of the victims died from his injuries more than eight months later.

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, a coach of the soccer team that was in front of the store on Aug. 3, died over the weekend, according to close family and friends. He was the 23rd victim to die from the mass shooting.

Police said that day Patrick Crusius, 21, walked into the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and opened fire on dozens of shoppers. He reportedly told the arresting officers that he was targeting “Mexicans.”

On Monday, the District Attorney’s Office confirmed that it will be seeking a new charge in connection with Garcia’s death. Crusius had already been charged for the previous 22 deaths.

“The District Attorney’s Office will seek a new capital murder indictment to include the tragic death of Mr. Guillermo Garcia,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Crusius on the federal level said they have no comment at this time. 

