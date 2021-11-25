El Paso Diocese announces the death of Rev. Monsignor David Fierro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Diocese of El Paso announced Thursday afternoon that The Reverend Monsignor David Fierro, 71, retired priest died this morning from complications from COVID-19.

A native of Alpine, Msgr. Fierro, began his formation at St. Charles Seminary in El Paso, and completed major seminary at the Josephinum Seminary in Columbus, Ohio.

He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Sidney Metzger, STD, JCD (1942-1978) on June 19, 1976.

In his 45 years of priesthood, Msgr. Fierro served as Chancellor of the Diocese of El Paso, Rector of St. Patrick Cathedral, Rector of St. Charles Seminary, Vocations Director and pastor of parishes across the Diocese, including Mother Cabrini, St. Matthew and Our Lady of the Light. We ask our diocesan faithful for prayers for the repose of the Soul of Msgr. David Fierro and prayers for his family in this difficult time. Diocese of El Paso

Details on Msgr. Fierro’s funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

