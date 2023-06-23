EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in a lengthy investigation where they recently traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah after obtaining information from the Salt Lake City Police Department that a 33-year-old man may have had direct knowledge in the death of Jose Luis Arvizu, 51.

At the time, Steven Matthew Macias was being held on unrelated charges in the Salt Lake City County Metro Jail.

Detectives received an arrest warrant for Macias on Monday, June 19 in connection to the death of Arvizu.

Macias is pending extradition to El Paso County on a warrant for murder. The

warrant has a $2 million bond.