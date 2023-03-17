EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Fugitive Apprehension Unit conducted an investigation in attempt to locate a wanted man in East El Paso Thursday in reference to sexual assault and abuse of a child.

The man was identified by the EPCSO as 24-year-old Nathan Torres-Giron. Officials say Torres was located in a residence at the 9400 block of Chantilly Dr.

Nathan Torres-Giron was then booked into the El Paso County Jail and charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and six counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child and was given no bond.