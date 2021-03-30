El Paso Department of Public Health reporting 9 additional virus-related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 9 additional virus-related deaths Tuesday morning, along with 87 new cases.

The total number of deaths now at 2,383 and total number of cumulative cases 129,209.

As of today, 124,701 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

The El Paso area hospital capacity rate is at 8 percent, meaning it is well below the threshold.

According to epstrong.org, 180 patients are in the hospital getting treated for COVID-19 whole 57 are in the ICU, and 40 are on ventilators.

