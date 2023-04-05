EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced they will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of their locations in El Paso and New Mexico.

The DEA says this year they will be hosting their 24th “National Prescription Take Back Day” where the community is able to get rid of unwanted medication. Specifically, old, unwanted, or expired medication at over 10 locations in El Paso, West Texas, and over 40 in New Mexico.

Officials say collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid medicine such as cough syrup should be sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

“In partnership with local law enforcement, ‘Take Back Day’ has removed more than 8,300 tons of

medication from circulation since its inception” said the DEA El Paso Field Division via a press release.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit Take Back Day (dea.gov).