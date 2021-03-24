El Paso crime down overall but auto thefts up 32 percent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department shared recent crime statistics with KTSM 9 News on Wednesday, showing crime is down overall since last year, however, auto theft is on the rise.

EPPD said through March 20, overall crime citywide is down 19%. The only categories where there are increases are in murders, showing there are six so far in 2021 compared to three this time in 2020. Assaults overall are down 14% year-to-date compared to 2020.

The EPPD Auto Theft Task Force said auto theft is up 32% from last year so far. Stephen Plummer, the public awareness manager for the task force, said that’s about 210 vehicles reported stolen since January.

Plummer said most stolen vehicles come from people “puffing” or leaving their cars running in the driveway while they wait inside their house.

“Don’t leave the key fob sitting in the car because it makes that car vulnerable it won’t lock with the fob in the car and individuals get in, they push the button, the car starts and now they got an auto theft,” Plummer said.

Plummer said it is actually a finable offense to leave your car running in the driveway unattended. The only exception is if a car is push-to-start and can be started remotely without the key inside.

Vehicles are also often stolen overnight in residential areas, thieves can look for unlocked cars, or at convenient stores.

“At stores people think people are just going to be in for a minute they come back out and the car’s gone,” Plummer said.

The auto theft task force said it has almost a 50% recovery rate of stolen vehicles, but said because El Paso is a border town, some are never found.

“Many of our stolen vehicles do cross over to Mexico which make it harder to recover but over half the recoveries do come from Mexico,” Plummer said.

In El Paso, most stolen vehicles are reported in areas with the most population, Plummer said, including the Pebble Hills area, Central El Paso and West El Paso where Northeast and Mission Valley areas have less reported.

While auto theft is on the rise, Plummer said El Paso is not even a top-100 city for reported auto thefts. However, he said if it continues to rise and get out of hand, it can affect your auto insurance rate.

“There was a time we were number one in the nation per capita that means insurance rates went up, here in the Borderland the most popular vehicle are full-size trucks and SUVs,” Plummer said.

The best way to avoid your car from being stolen, lock your cars, keep valuables out of the car and out of visible range, don’t leave your keys inside and invest in surveillance cameras around your home.