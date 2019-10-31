El Paso crash victim sharing success story a year after wreck changed her life

A 21-year-old El Paso woman is proving miracles do happen.

Jaclyn Pellicotte was involved in a serious crash on October 30th, 2018 when the jeep she was riding in was hit and crushed.

The collision shifted the position of her brain. It caused immense swelling and doctors were forced to remove fragments from her skull.

Doctors said Jaclyn would probably never be able speak or walk again after the traumatic wreck.

“As we arrived at UMC they put us in a quiet room and all they would tell us is, we’re working on her, we’re working on her,” said Dennis Pellicotte, Jaclyn’s Father.

Flash forward to 2019, and Jaclyn is defining odds.

Jaclyn’s family said they enrolled her into TIRR Memorial Hermann, a research and rehabilitation center in Houston.

“You wake up and it’s like watching grass grow, and it doesn’t seem like any progress is happening, but it is,” said Jaclyn’s father, Dennis Pellicotte.

Jaclyn’s family said she was becoming more alert after months of rehab.

“I looked at her and I told her I love you and she said I love you too,” said Jaclyn’s mother Sheri Pellicotte. “I was just in, so much shock like did that just come out of her mouth or am I hearing things?”

Jaclyn is now talking more and walking with assistance.

The Pellicotte family said they have already spoken to families at the same Houston center Jaclyn recovered saying they’re story gives them hope.

Since her recovery, the Pellicotte family has moved back to El Paso.

They tell KTSM 9 News they will be traveling back to the rehabilitation center in Houston where they were asked to share their story.

Jaclyn’s picture will also be added to the center’s wall of success stories.