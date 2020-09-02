El Paso COVID update: 66 new cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are no new COVID-19-related deaths to report Wednesday, according to the City of El Paso Department of Health.

That means the current number of deaths remains at 421.

The health department reported 66 new cases and six additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Health. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 27, 30, 34, and 35.

There are 131 hospitalized patients, with 54 patients in the ICU.

There are 2,919 active cases. Health officials said that 17,145 individuals have recovered.

For a look at comprehensive, interactive data, visit www.epstrong.org, which will provide the public with comprehensive, interactive data.