El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Testing sites in El Paso will no longer require appointments at five COVID-19 testing sites throughout the city and several rural locations within El Paso County as of this Wednesday.

The decision to eliminate appointments comes as the Texas Military Department Mobile Testing Team transitions to a new contractor, Honu. The change will also allow the Department to expand specimen capacity from 250 to 500 tests per site, per day.

The City’s hybrid site, located at Nations Tobin Recreation Center is the only location that allows for walk-up and drive-thru testing. All other sites are drive-thru only. The transition to an appointment-free system begins Wednesday, July 15.

The public is encouraged to arrive early, as tests are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. As soon as the daily limit of 500 specimens is collected, the site will be closed for the day.

The Texas Military Department’s new agreement with Honu will allow testing to continue through July 31 in El Paso County.

The Hybrid Drive/Walk-up Site is available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for patients on foot or in a vehicle during the following dates and location:

July 14-18, July 20-25, and July 27-31:

Nations Tobin Recreation Center; 8831 Railroad Dr., El Paso, TX

State testing within the City of El Paso is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

July 14:

Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge, El Paso, TX

July 15-31:

Pavo Real Senior Center; 9301 Alameda, El Paso, TX

Marty Robbins Recreation Center; 11620 Vista Del Sol, El Paso, TX

Memorial Swimming Pool; 3251 Copper Ave., El Paso, TX

Haskins Recreation Center; 7400 High Ridge, El Paso, TX

The Pavo Real Senior Center testing site will NOT be open on July 14, 21 and 28 to allow for the distribution of food to seniors.

State Testing in the rural county areas is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, July 22:

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo; 11200 Santos Sanchez St., Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, TX

Wednesday, July 29:

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo; 11200 Santos Sanchez St., Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo, TX

Thursday, July 30:

Horizon First Baptist Church; 17018 Darrington Road, Horizon City, TX

Friday, July 31:

El Paso County ESD #2 District Office, 16001 Socorro Rd., Fabens, TX

For more information about alternative testing locations click here or visit www.EPStrong.org.