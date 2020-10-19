EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reached another high in active COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the City of El Paso Department of Health reporting 8,350 active cases.

The Health Department also reported 555 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and no new deaths. The current number of deaths remains at 557.

There were also 13 additional weeks-old cases reported that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 41 and 42. We are currently in CDC Week 43.

Health officials said that 24,268 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized patients, patients in the ICU or on ventilators was not available.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit, epstrong.org.

