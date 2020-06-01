1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso began Monday morning by reporting 30 new cases and two deaths in the latest COVID-19 update.

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatal cases to 80.

City of El Paso officials identified the two latest victims as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying medical conditions.

El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

  • Total number of positive cases: 2,794
  • Total deaths: 80
  • Number of recoveries: 1,621
  • Currently infected: 1,093
  • In the hospital: 99
  • In the ICU: 56
  • On ventilators: 29

“Today is another somber day for our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the families of these two individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “We know that for young adults, COVID-19 might be a mild disease, but the virus can be transmitted to a vulnerable loved one that may suffer severe complications, including death, from the disease.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"

Memorial Park protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Park protesters"

6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday"

Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace"

El Paso Electric closes Pendale Road for electrical work

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Electric closes Pendale Road for electrical work"

EPPD investigating serious crash in West El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPPD investigating serious crash in West El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz