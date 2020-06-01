El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso began Monday morning by reporting 30 new cases and two deaths in the latest COVID-19 update.
The latest deaths bring the total number of fatal cases to 80.
City of El Paso officials identified the two latest victims as a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying medical conditions.
El Paso’s COVID-19 cases by the numbers:
- Total number of positive cases: 2,794
- Total deaths: 80
- Number of recoveries: 1,621
- Currently infected: 1,093
- In the hospital: 99
- In the ICU: 56
- On ventilators: 29
“Today is another somber day for our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the families of these two individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “We know that for young adults, COVID-19 might be a mild disease, but the virus can be transmitted to a vulnerable loved one that may suffer severe complications, including death, from the disease.”