El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported by El Paso health officials Saturday, bringing the number of deaths in El Paso County to 390 since the pandemic began in March.

Saturday’s reported deaths include a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s. All patients had underlying health conditions, according to El Paso health officials. It’s important to note that the deaths did not occur on the same day and may date back as far as mid-July.

The City confirmed more than 100 deaths in El Paso County are still under investigation for possible links to COVID-19. The Medical Examiner must complete a report before a death is added to the overall number of fatalities in the county.

In addition to the deaths, 115 new virus cases were reported and 24 delayed results were reported. The week ends with only 787 newly reported COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the week ending June 20. The week also ends the week with 450 delayed cases that belong in prior CDC weeks.

The City of El Paso released data Friday, indicating the correct week for the 1,099 delayed cases reported so far. KTSM is working to reconcile the City’s data with our data recorded over the last five months. Of note, the week of July 5-11 had a positivity rate of 12.23 percent, according to the City’s revised data. That’s an increase of 1.14 percent from the initially reported positivity rate.

It’s unclear how long the delayed test results will continue, but it leaves questions as to the accuracy of current positivity rates

A drastic reduction in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was also reported Saturday. According to the City, there are only 135 people hospitalized with the virus — the lowest since June 27. There are 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31 on ventilators.

There are 15,591 people in El Paso considered recovered from the virus — 81 percent of those infected. As of Saturday there are 3,335 known active cases in the community.