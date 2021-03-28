El Paso COVID-19 hospitalization levels dip to 6-month lows

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of people hospitalized in El Paso for COVID-19 dipped to 179 Sunday, the lowest number since October 4. The decrease was a marked improvement from the pandemic’s peak in El Paso when there were 1,148 people hospitalized with the virus.

The City reported six deaths on Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities from the virus to 2,370. The patients included a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 70s, and a man in his 80s. All patients had underlying medical conditions, and the deaths occurred over the last month. As of Saturday, 137 deaths were still under investigation.

Just 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, along with 2 delayed cases from the State from the weeks beginning March 8 and March 15. There are now 2,135 active COVID cases in El Paso, according to City data.

In addition to the 179 hospitalized, there are 64 patients in ICU and 43 on ventilators.

The City’s vaccination dashboard shows that 20.6 percent of El Paso’s population is fully vaccinated, and 36 percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Women make up an overwhelming 59 percent of the vaccinated population, while only 41 percent of those vaccinated are men.