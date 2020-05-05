El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso officially has recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, however, the recovery rate is nearly 50%.

According to City and health officials, 31 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in El Paso Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,029. No recent deaths were reported, keeping the total of fatalities to 22 in El Paso.

Officially, 486 people have recovered from the virus and there are 521 active cases. As of Monday, there are 65 hospitalized patients, 38 in ICU and 17 on ventilators.

After promising numbers Sunday regarding the hospitalization rate, new information Monday shows a clerical error was to blame, instead of on 31 hospitalizations Sunday — the correct number was 59 hospitalized, 38 in ICU and 17 on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients is now at an all-time high, and the number of ICU and ventilator patients is the second-highest since the pandemic began. May 2 and May 3 had a higher or equal number of ICU and ventilator patients.

“Residents need to understand that social gathering are not allowed,” Ocaranza said. “Going shopping or out to eat with anyone that does not live with you such as your extended family or friends is not allowed. If you must go to the store, then please go alone and keep it to a minimum and try to avoid being out of your home. Take responsibility for yourself in order to keep our community safe.”









The public is reminded again that face coverings are locally mandated, but they are not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or exercising outdoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household. Wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining 6-feet social distancing and hand washing, as these remain important steps to slowing the spread of the virus.

It is recommended that face coverings be cleaned daily. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their face covering and wash their hands before and after removing the covering.

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the police department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

