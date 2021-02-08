El Paso couple takes up fight against COVID-19 providing mobile testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso couple decided they wanted to help the community combat COVID-19 and have found a way to provide testing assistance to the most vulnerable and to businesses.

Meghan and Jaime Arriola, founded COVID915 to provide virus and antibody testing to underserved communities throughout the city. The pair also conduct the service at nearly no charge to the public.

“We’ve actually tested over 1,000 people. As of right now, we’ve been doing this for the last two months, we are going on three months,” said Jaime Arriola. “We’ve reached low-income communities. We’ve reached communities that don’t usually get the outsource provided by either the state or the city because there’s no one out speaking for them.”

They show up in full protective gear and gently administer tests with a smoother swab into the nasal cavity. Results can take up to 48 hours, Arriola says.

Jaime Arriola, who has practiced nursing for 11 years, says funding for the service came from the federal government and allows them to purchase equipment and supplies for the tests.

To sign up for an appointment, the public can call 915-990-2605 until 10 p.m. during weekdays.