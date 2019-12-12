El Paso couple marries while skydiving, sends message of hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On December 4th, Sunnydale Hyde and his wife Ramona took their love above and beyond while sending a message of hope for those who may be struggling through a dark time.

“A lot of people say they want to scream from a mountain top that they love their spouse. This is screaming from above the mountain top, ‘I love you. I am yours. You are mine. This is the mountain top,” Hyde said.



True love has no measures when it comes to the Hyde and his newlywed wife, Ramona.



Hyde is a 20-year Army veteran who met the love of his life after moving to El Paso and shared she was the one who helped him through a dark time in his life, “When she helped me through my dark period, she was the hero of my story. So it made sense to marry up the two stories. She’s an RN, she’s that nurse that heals people on the outside, and what I do is help heal people from the inside.”



Hyde works with the “Wings Over the World Alliance”, an organization that travels the world to help inspire those who may suffer PTSD, anxiety, or depression through skydiving. The main reason? To lift people up and give them hope.

“It’s okay to go through the pain. It’s okay to go through darkness. But we don’t have to stay there. Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane is one way of overcoming those darkness’s that we all face,” Hyde shared.



As two worlds collided as one in the sky, Hyde said the feeling he had will never be forgotten, “It was just a moment of freedom. We jumped out completely free in the sky, it was freedom for us. We finally were able to mesh the two worlds together.”

Skydive El Paso will be partnering with iFly on December 20 to host children of deployed heroes to take flight, and they may also get an opportunity to send gifts overseas to their parents.

To view the entire video of the newlywed’s special day, click here.