El Paso County vaccine clinic sets up in Vinton taking first come first serve residents

El Paso News

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Since the very early hours cars lined up Thursday morning at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Far West El Paso.

El Paso County leaders hosted a first come, first serve vaccination site at the emergency service district located on Vinton Road.

The event started at 9 a.m. but cars had been lining up way before opening time. Health workers were expected to help residents until 5 p.m. or until vaccines were all used up.

The City of El Paso expects to help vaccinate more than 1,000 people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story