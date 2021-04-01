El Paso County vaccine clinic sets up in Vinton taking first come first serve residents

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Since the very early hours cars lined up Thursday morning at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Far West El Paso.

El Paso County leaders hosted a first come, first serve vaccination site at the emergency service district located on Vinton Road.

The event started at 9 a.m. but cars had been lining up way before opening time. Health workers were expected to help residents until 5 p.m. or until vaccines were all used up.

The City of El Paso expects to help vaccinate more than 1,000 people.