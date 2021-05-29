El Paso County, UTEP and Paso del Norte Health Foundation team up for $5 million grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County, the University of Texas at El Paso and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are teaming up to apply for a $5 million federal grant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made funding available to local governments to help develop resiliency programs in communities. A county presentation explained the partnership between the three organizations will help educate the community on certain health risks associated with COVID-19 infections and poor health.

Earlier in May, the El Paso United Community Resiliency Center (CRC) was introduced as a joint response effort to provide the community with COVID-19 relief. Funded by both the city and the county, the CRC is led by United Way of El Paso.

The CRC provides personal case management for those financially affected by COVID-19 and connects them to programs and services that provide rental and utility assistance, as well as other services.

The county said only 70 awards will be granted nationally and a limit of three will be given to each state.

