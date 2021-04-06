El Paso County to resume visitation at detention facilities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says visitation will resume at detention facilities on Saturday.

The public will be required to wear a face mask and utilize social distancing while inside of the the Downtown jail and annex, a news release says. Visitation areas will be kept at half capacity and every other visitation booth will be used as part of social distancing.

The Downtown jail will be open on Saturday and Sunday morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Saturday, visitation will be on the 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th floors. On Sunday, visitors can go to the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th floors.

During weekend afternoons, visitation will be allowed between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday afternoons, the public will be able to visit odd numbered floors and on Sunday afternoons even numbered floors will be open.

The annex will be open on Saturday and Sunday mornings between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Members of the public will be able to visit even numbered pods including 200, 400, 800, 1,000 and 1,200 on Saturday morning.

On Sunday mornings, visitation will be open at odd numbered pods including 100, 300, 500, 700, 900, 1100 and the clinic.

During weekend afternoons, the visitation will be allowed between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, odd numbered pods will be open and on Sunday even numbered pods will allow visits.