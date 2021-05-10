El Paso County to receive $163 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds, applications now open

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2017 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. Yellen on Monday, April 5, 2021, urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration’s proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local governmental entities are set to receive COVID-19 relief funds following the launch of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s state and local recovery funds.

The federal government allocated $163 million to El Paso County and the U.S. Treasury is accepting applications for recovery funds.

White House officials say aid will help revive jobs, confront the pandemic’s economic fallout, and establish a path toward equitable recovery.

The Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds give $350 million to respond to acute pandemic response needs, fill revenue shortfalls in state and local governments, and support communities most-impacted by COVID-19.

“Today is a milestone in our country’s recovery from the pandemic and its adjacent economic crisis. With this funding, communities hit hard by COVID-19 will be able to return to a semblance of normalcy; they’ll be able to rehire teachers, firefighters and other essential workers – and to help small businesses reopen safely,” said Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

The Treasury’s recovery funds give significant agency to each jurisdiction to determine its own needs that include support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and hard-hit communities.

Eligible categories include:

Support public health spending on COVID-19 mitigation, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the pandemic

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health crisis that includes rehiring public sector workers, giving aid to households experiencing or facing food, housing, or other financial insecurity, access to small business assistance, and offering support to industries hardest hit by COVID-19

Provide aid to hard-hit communities and populations by confronting health inequities and supporting equitable recovery like preventing the exacerbation of long standing economic, educational, and public health disparities

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure to enhance and expand access to clean water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and improving access to broadband internet

To apply, click here.

