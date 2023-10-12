EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will be hosting a one-day, 100% anonymous gun buyback event on October 28, 2023, no questions asked. The safety of the community is the number one priority of the buyback event, as unwanted guns are at a greater risk of being stolen or used illegally.

El Paso County, in partnership with the El Paso County Attorney’s and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, is offering the public money in the form of prepaid gift cards in exchange for their unwanted firearms. Nonfunctional firearms and ammunition will also be accepted. However, ghost guns will not be accepted during this event.

The drive-up, gun buyback event will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Drive, El Paso, Texas. Anyone can participate and voluntarily turn in up to ten unwanted firearms for money, with no questions asked.

Guns that are turned in will be destroyed in accordance with county and federal guidelines. “The idea with this program is to make it safe, easy, convenient, and to incentivize people that do not want their weapons, to come forward and anonymously turn them in,” says El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal.

Buyback Amount and Firearms Accepted:

• $ 50 – Non-Functioning firearms

• $100 – Rifles and Shotguns

• $150 – Handguns

• $200 – Assault Rifles

For further information, please call (915) 546-2014.