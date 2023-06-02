EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Public Works is hosting two free community clean up events on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The county says these events will allow residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in the community.

The drop off locations are the following:

East Montana: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, Texas 79938

Canutillo (Gallegos Park): 7351 Bosque Road, Canutillo, Texas 79835

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as followed:

Tires A total of 1,500 tires will be accepted. Only 5 tires per residence. Tires must be 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers will NOT be accepted, as well as semi-truck or equipment tires, and tires with rims.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste One pick-up truck load per resident of bulk trash including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Electronics include computers and computer accessories, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will NOT be accepted.



The county says some items may not be accepted and encourages residents to sort their bulk waste prior to their arrival.

For more information, call the El Paso County Public Works office at (915) 546-2015.